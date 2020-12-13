Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 37,668 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Invitation Homes worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,818,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,441 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

