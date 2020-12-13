Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 261 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,293,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,048 shares of company stock worth $26,767,397 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

