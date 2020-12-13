Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 19,676 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $167.81 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $180.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average is $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IQVIA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.