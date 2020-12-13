Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of The Clorox worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Clorox by 179.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in The Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $201.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $148.90 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

