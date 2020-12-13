Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,300.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,287.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,200.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

