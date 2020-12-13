Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sysco by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Sysco stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 199.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

