Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $21.95 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

EMR stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

