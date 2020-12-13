Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $19.11 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of The Allstate worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

