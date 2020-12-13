Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $18.01 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 138,046 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

