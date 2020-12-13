Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.69 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.70.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $342.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $346.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of -127.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $639,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,459 shares of company stock worth $53,588,348. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

