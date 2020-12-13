Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,217,000 after buying an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,683. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $264.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.18, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

