Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,336,000 after acquiring an additional 114,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,421,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $9,476,999. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $274.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.54 and its 200 day moving average is $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

