Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $14.75 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

