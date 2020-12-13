Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.89 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NYSE ES opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

