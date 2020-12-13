Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,608,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

