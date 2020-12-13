Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of UDR worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of UDR by 29.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.