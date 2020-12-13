Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,241 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SEA were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $301,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SEA by 5.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,293 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $193.38 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $212.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.94.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

