Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $205.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

