Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 6,498 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 974,466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 557,837 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 407,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

