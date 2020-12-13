Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 6,232 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 258.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,089 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG opened at $38.79 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

