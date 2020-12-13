Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 294 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.