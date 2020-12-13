Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,879 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

