Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 15,950 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $236.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.64.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.