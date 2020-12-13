Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,326 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $243.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.80.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

