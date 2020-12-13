Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.