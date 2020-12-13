Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in General Mills were worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.32 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

