Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of DexCom worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $347.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.37.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.14, for a total transaction of $394,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,385 shares of company stock worth $17,699,160. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

