Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Insulet worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $238.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $269.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.13. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.82.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

