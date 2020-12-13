Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,288 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,502 shares of company stock valued at $15,064,005. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $246.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.