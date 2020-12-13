Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 30,950 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after buying an additional 1,394,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,323,000 after buying an additional 1,345,501 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,887,000 after purchasing an additional 384,715 shares during the last quarter.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

