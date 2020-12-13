Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 160,738 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,738 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $15,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

CARR stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

