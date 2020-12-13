PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02. PTC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $114.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.93 million. Equities analysts predict that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.