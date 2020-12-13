Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) & IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Financial Comparison

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Provention Bio and IDEAYA Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Provention Bio currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.18%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than Provention Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provention Bio and IDEAYA Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio N/A N/A -$43.28 million ($1.06) -16.98 IDEAYA Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.97 million ($3.36) -4.24

Provention Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEAYA Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Provention Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Provention Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Provention Bio has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provention Bio and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio N/A -53.86% -50.44% IDEAYA Biosciences N/A -28.83% -22.92%

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats Provention Bio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for PRV-015, a novel anti-IL-15 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responsive celiac disease. Provention Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

