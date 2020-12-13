Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Now Covered by Analysts at ING Group

ING Group began coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosus has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. Prosus has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

