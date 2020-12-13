Progenity, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 16th (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity’s (NASDAQ:PROG) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 16th. Progenity had issued 6,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of PROG stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Progenity has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). On average, analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 4,128,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry Stylli bought 152,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth about $2,148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth about $1,688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth about $58,869,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.