Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 646.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 89.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 176.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

