PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of PPL worth $42,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

