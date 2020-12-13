Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) versus Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Head to Head Review

Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positive Physicians and Kingstone Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.23 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.45 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -6.94

Positive Physicians has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingstone Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Positive Physicians and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Positive Physicians.

Profitability

This table compares Positive Physicians and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35% Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Positive Physicians on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positive Physicians

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

