Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,724 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

