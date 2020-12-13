Polar Capital LLP Sells 18,285 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 18,285 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

R1 RCM stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 217.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $22.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

