Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,953 shares of company stock worth $994,576. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

