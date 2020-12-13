Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,387.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 314,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2,424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 95,826 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKH opened at $59.13 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,183.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

