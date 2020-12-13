Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 38.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

NYSE AWK opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $143.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

