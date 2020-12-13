Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.00. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.