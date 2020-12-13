Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

SBRA stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

