Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $176,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

NYSE:MRO opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

