Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,813,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $5,066,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 213.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,557,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,474,000 after buying an additional 1,742,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 593.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 235,759 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

