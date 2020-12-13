Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 80,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $135.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.51. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHR. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

