Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

