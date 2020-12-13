Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $340,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 544,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 242,893 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,552,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 381,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

